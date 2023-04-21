College of the Desert board will fill vacant seat by appointment despite calls for special election

The College of the Desert (COD) Board of Trustees decided Friday to fill the vacant seat left by Vice Chair Fred Jandt, who resigned last month due to health concerns, by appointment rather than holding a special election. The decision comes despite calls from the community to hold an election to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the process.

Jandt's resignation letter last month cited "a change in health status" and urged the board to prioritize the best interests of all students in the valley. "Unfortunately, I fear at some times those words can be used to advance personal agendas that are simply not appropriate," Jandt stated in his letter.

With no discussion on the matter, the board met privately in closed session before voting to start the process of appointing someone to the vacant seat, as was recommended in the agenda. The agenda cited the estimated cost of $180,000 for a special election as a factor.

With growing controversy surrounding the college's $300 million Palm Springs expansion campus, which Jandt represented in Area 3, activists and community members called for an expedited special election to ensure transparency and fairness in the appointment process.

"It's a board that's highly divided, and seems to get more divided by the day. So it's been suggested that there'd be an expedited special election. And I hope that happens," said Lynne O'Neill, a COD activist.

"It is important for our community to have a voice in the decision making process and ensure that qualified and committed individuals lead our school," said a representative for California School Employees Association.

In addition to the vacant seat on the board, COD is also facing another leadership change as College President and Superintendent Dr. Martha Garcia is vacating her position after less than two years. She was named the next president of Mt. San Antonio College near Los Angeles, although her last day at COD has not been announced.