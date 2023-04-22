Skip to Content
The Living Desert Zoo hosts Earth Day celebration

Living Desert Zoo & Gardens

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens invite community members to its Saturday morning Earth Day celebration.

You will be able to visit conservation-themed stations throughout the park. There'll be hands-on activities, a chance to earn about pollinators and the animals that depend on them, and you'll see a desert tortoise up close.

The zoo will also share how you can help support wildlife and wild places year-round.

The event is free for members or with paid park admission.

