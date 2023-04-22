The Living Desert Zoo hosts Earth Day celebration
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens invite community members to its Saturday morning Earth Day celebration.
You will be able to visit conservation-themed stations throughout the park. There'll be hands-on activities, a chance to earn about pollinators and the animals that depend on them, and you'll see a desert tortoise up close.
The zoo will also share how you can help support wildlife and wild places year-round.
The event is free for members or with paid park admission.