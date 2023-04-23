Man arrested, accused of attempted rape in Palm Springs

A Coachella man was arrested Sunday, accused of trying to harm a woman inside a Palm Springs apartment.

Investigators with the Palm Springs Police Department said the incident was reported Sunday before 4:20 a.m.

A woman said the suspect entered through an open window of the apartment, located on the 700 block of Los Felices Circle N. Investigators said the man tried to sexually assault the woman who was able to fight him off.

Investigators believe the suspect then returned to the apartment again, breaking through a closed window. The victim fought him off a second time and he ran off.

Investigators said officers located the suspect a short time later.

He was arrested for charges including home invasion, attempted rape, and sexual battery.

Investigators asked members of the public with more information about the incident to call the PSPD Investigations Division, at 760-323-8121.

Anonymous information could also be provided via Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

