‘Comfort in the midst of the pain’ Dozens come together to honor lives lost to violent crimes

A vigil was held Tuesday night in Palm Desert to remember the people who have been victims of violent crimes in Riverside County.

It's in collaboration of National Crime Victim's Rights week.

It’s one of two memorials being put on by the District Attorney’s Office this week. They say it’s about honoring the lives lost at the hands of others, but to also help their families and loved ones heal together as a community.

“What people sometimes forget is that these are real people and you know, when people lose a loved one or they there’s a terrible crime, there’s a real human cost," said District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

Dozens of community members, families and loved ones came together at Civic Center Park. Many of them looking at pictures and sharing memories of victims whose lives were taken too soon.

“That would be the last time I’d see my baby girl conscious and alive," said Mimi Pena.

Pena's 2-year-old baby girl, Patty, was killed 10 years ago. She spoke about her grieving process through seeking justice.

"We are stronger than we know, and this is how we show it," Pena added. "Giving more comfort in the midst of the pain, loving more fiercely, through the actions and the things we say, making the world just a little better"

The path to healing is not an easy one.

“I’ve held it in for about 7 years and it gets very difficult," said Teresa Gutierrez.

Gutierrez also lost her daughter, Maria, in 2016.

Maria Mendoza

“She was barely going to turn 20-years-old when she was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend.”

Gutierrez tells us it has taken years to be able to speak about her experience, but says this vigil is a way to heal with others who are grieving too.

“It feels good because I’ve been holding so much in. I’ve never took grieving counseling or anything, and to be hear to support my daughter. And you know, hopefully it doesn’t happen to anybody else," she said.

Together as a community, names were read aloud and candles were lit to represent the light these victims brought into so many lives.

The second vigil will be held at the Riverside Historic Courthouse on Wednesday. Names of those who were recently added to the Victims Memorial Wall will be announced.