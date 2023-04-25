Desert Hot Springs mother seeks answers on the removal of memorial for son killed by driver

Shanna Ocampo and her family are remembering their son Branden Ocampo exactly 3 years after he was killed by a driver who ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pierson Boulvard and Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs.

The mother said that soon after her son's death, a family friend made a wooden cross to place near the site of the incident to honor Branden's life. However, a year later on the anniversary of his passing, Caltrans removed the cross, according to Ocampo.

She said she spoke with Councilmember Russell Betts, who told her Caltrans had removed the cross due to what he described as "safety protocols that are in process."

"When we asked about the guidelines of where we can have it put, they said as long as it was behind the stop sign," said Ocampo.

She then paid over $1,200 to have a metal cross made, and that one was also recently removed by Caltrans.

The mother said she reached out to Caltrans and would like clarification on what the rules are regarding putting up memorials in honor of loved ones killed in traffic-related incidents.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) does have a program, that upon request from an immediate family member of a person who was killed by a driver intoxicated with drugs or alcohol, will place and maintain a sign in memory of the victim.

Ocampo said Caltrans never informed her about the program. In addition to clarification, she would like the metal cross that was cut down to be returned to her family.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for the full story.