Swarm of earthquakes hit Imperial Valley

Several earthquakes have struck near Niland on the southeastern side of the Salton Sea over the past 24 hours.

Multiple quakes were over four in magnitude, including the largest, a 4.5 at 12:09 a.m. roughly 4 miles deep. This was followed by several quakes of similar magnitude.

A similar swarm was detected near Mexicali at the border on Saturday.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

