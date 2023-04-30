Skip to Content
Vegetation fire in Thermal causes road closure

MGN

Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire in Thermal that broke out Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Pierce Street and Avenue 68, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Authorities said it was burning at a moderate rate of spread in heavy fuels, and resources were expected to remain on the scene for several hours.

A road closure was in place at Pierce Street between Avenue 66 and Avenue 70.

City News Service

