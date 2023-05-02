Indio reflects on Coachella and Stagecoach issues after record fines for Goldenvoice

As festival season comes to a close in the Coachella Valley, the city of Indio is reflecting on community feedback and issues that arose during the events.

Jim Curtis, the Community Services Manager for the City of Indio, has been the point person between the city and the festival's promoter, Goldenvoice, for the last 18 years. He acknowledged that noise complaints are the most common issue raised by residents, but he also hears positive feedback about the events.

"They care about the community," Curtis said of Goldenvoice. "They want to make sure that they're good with these concerts because they're gonna be here for a long time."

This year's festivals were unprecedented in terms of the fines Goldenvoice received for breaking the curfew. Coachella Weekend 1 was fined $117,000 for going 25 minutes past the 1 a.m. curfew Friday, 16 minutes past 1 a.m. Saturday, and 25 minutes past midnight Sunday. Coachella Weekend 2 was fined another $51,000 for going past curfew two of the nights.

Curtis said no fines were issued for curfew violations during Stagecoach. "I get the text right at 11:59 from our police department and the promoters saying we're done. And I feel good when it's when it's not over curfew for sure," he said.

While the fines were substantial, Curtis said he believes that Goldenvoice has been receptive to the community's concerns and wants to ensure that the festivals can coexist with the residents of Indio.

"Our residents, they know that this happens every year. And I try to talk them off the ledge right and make sure that they're okay," Curtis said.

The fines paid by Goldenvoice are directed to the city's general fund, which helps support the city's police, fire, and public works departments.

Planning for next year's Coachella festival has already begun, and Power Trip, Goldenvoice's newest festival featuring heavy metal music, is only five months away in October.