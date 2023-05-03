Galilee Center gets truckloads of donations from music festivals

Local nonprofit Galilee Center received truckloads of donations following Coachella and Stagecoach music festival weekends.

The center gives shelter, food, and clothing to those in need on the eastern side of the Coachella Valley. The center also serves many migrant farmworkers in the area.

The donations were made possible by Goldenvoice, the company which puts on the music festivals.

The center posted to their Facebook saying, "Galilee Center is incredibly grateful for the opportunity provided by Goldenvoice to collect the belongings left behind by Coachella festival-goers... We commend Goldenvoice for its generosity and commitment to positively impacting the community."

The donated items include sleeping bags, blankets, tents, and other useful items that will go on to help clients and families who rely on the center. The center says the donations will help serve those in need by giving providing comfortable sleeping arrangements, essential for those struggling with homelessness or living in poverty.

According to a center staff member, there were about 24 truckloads of donations total from all three festival weekends.

