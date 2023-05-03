Skip to Content
‘It’s great for the kids to enjoy some shade,’ Parent praises upgrades coming to Palm Springs parks

Mario Avila, who lives in Desert Hot Springs with his family, frequents Demuth Park in Palm Springs with is 4-year-old son, Elias.

The recent approval of $1.3 million in funding for new playground equipment and shade structure at Demuth Park and Victoria Park is welcome news to the father of three.

"I think it's a great idea because, especially during the summer, like right now, you see the sun is pretty hot and you can't stand out there too long because they will literally burn their bodies," said Avila.

Last week, the Palm Springs City Council approved both budget and contract, paving the ways for the next steps in the process.

Contractors will begin to mobilize within the next three months, with the playground equipment expected to be completed and installed within approximately 8 to 9 months, according to Deputy City Manager Flinn Fagg.

"The original play equipment was installed about 20 years ago and it's already beyond it's useful life," said Fagg.

