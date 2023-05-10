Skip to Content
Published 2:22 PM

Firebirds fans leave the nest to support the team for the Pacific Division Finals

KESQ

Get fired up! Some dedicated fans will leave the nest to support the Coachella Valley Firebirds taking on the Calgary Wranglers in the Pacific Division Finals Thursday. The match-up comes after a major win on Friday for the Firebirds.

Thursday's game kicks off the best-of-five series for the Firebirds in Calgary, Canada.

https://youtu.be/ZU6uBzsppfc

One of the fans going to support the team is Marisol Jiminez. She told News Channel 3 she wants to ensure the team knows they're supported and cared for.

"You know what? Calgary's a really, really good hard team. But right now, our boys have a fire under them, and they need us to be there," said Jiminez. "I just feel that they need the support that we got to show up for them the way they show up for us at every game."

Another loyal fan, Jeffrey Tropple, left Wednesday morning for Canada. He said making this trip is worth every penny.

"It just seems natural to get on board and support these guys. You know, they play their hearts out every single night while they're at home. So I just figured it'd be great to go up and see them in Calgary too," said Tropple. "We've got to make sure that they see us and they know we're there and that we're going to support them whether at home or on the road. We've got to support these guys."

Tropple and Jimenez chose to fly out alone, not knowing anyone but eager to connect with other fans there.

"I am going alone. I am 110% into this thing myself. And I know there's a couple of other people that are gonna be up there that I will connect with," said Tropple.

The series' first two games are set to be away games, but fans will still have the chance to cheer on the Firebirds here at home. 

Spotlight 29 Casino will be hosting watch parties for games 1 and 2. 

