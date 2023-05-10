Firebirds fans leave the nest to support the team in Calgary for the Pacific Division Finals

Some Coachella Valley Firebirds fans are taking flight to cheer on their team for Thursday's playoff game north of the border. The Firebirds will face the Calgary Wranglers for the Pacific Division Finals, dropping the puck on a 5 game series.

https://youtu.be/ZU6uBzsppfc

Marisol Jimenez will be flocking with other diehard fans to Calgary, Canada.

"We got to show up for them the way they show up for us at every game," said Jimenez. "Oh my goodness, just the energy in general. This whole place has erupted with just love and support for the Firebirds"

You can usually find Jimenez in the stands at the home games but now she's ready to support the boys out of the nest.

"You know what? Calgary's a really, really good hard team. But right now, our boys have a fire under them, and they need us to be there," said Jiminez.

She is traveling to the game by herself but is planning to connect with other fans there, like Jeffrey Tropple.

"I am going alone. I am 110% into this thing myself. And I know there's a couple of other people that are gonna be up there that I will connect with," said Tropple. "It's worth every dollar and it's worth every minute of my time to get up there and sacrifice and help these guys win. Help them bring home a win."

The series' first two games are set to be away games, but fans will still have the chance to cheer on the Firebirds here at home.

Spotlight 29 Casino will be hosting watch parties for games 1 and 2 Thursday and Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m. on both days.

