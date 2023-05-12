Desert Hot Springs kicks off ‘Friday Nights On Pierson’

Desert Hot Springs is trying something new to bring people to its downtown area. The city held its inaugural "Friday Nights on Pierson" event featuring Coachella Valley-area food trucks.

City officials said the family-friendly event would celebrate more than two dozen of the city's new and established stores and galleries.

Some locals said an event like this has been long overdue. Harriet Michael has lived in DHS for 15 years and wants to see more events like it.

"I had to come to support my city; I'm so happy to see something coming here. We were due for it," said Michael. "We have enough tourists to come into town. But we weren't having really nothing to offer them... We need something to do here. And this is it. I think this is gonna be it."

As community programs manager for the city, Erick Becerril is helping vendors take part.

"If you're interested in participating, let us know. It's no charge to vendors. We do not charge vendors to be part of this. We want you guys to succeed," said Becerril.

The city is working to unite the community and build awareness of the downtown area.

"Everybody needs to come on out. Get some of this good food right now and just mingle with the people," said Michael.

Every Friday, the festivities will be at the Downtown Arts and Culture District, 11940 Palm Drive. The series will continue until June 9.

Some food trucks include at the event Barely Cooks, Krazy Daisy, Comfort Inn, Mariscos El Berrinche, Birria Don Emma, Uncle D's Smokehouse, Papa Heads, and The Kids Business.