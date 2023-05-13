Skip to Content
How to keep your pets safe during the warmer temperatures

As temperatures heat up over the next few days, we need to keep in mind our fuzzy friends.

The US National Weather Service says, "Please monitor your pets closely, especially across inland areas, as they are not acclimated to the warmer temperatures yet!"

Pet Heat Safety - Limit exercise on hot days, especially during peak heating - Provide ample water and shade - Watch out for hot pavement - if it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them! - Monitor for signs of heat illness: rapid panting and excessive tiredness - Never leave a pet unattended inside a vehicle - a cracked window is not enough and is not safe! A pug in a pink harness laying in a patch of shade in the grass with her tongue out. Her name is Miss Gwen.

