How to keep your pets safe during the warmer temperatures

As temperatures heat up over the next few days, we need to keep in mind our fuzzy friends.

The US National Weather Service says, "Please monitor your pets closely, especially across inland areas, as they are not acclimated to the warmer temperatures yet!"

