Sunnylands to close temporarily to host retreat on security issues in the Indo-Pacific

Sunnylands Center & Gardens will be closed from May 13 to May 19 to accommodate a retreat Sunnylands is hosting on security issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

About two dozen senior national security officials and leaders from Australia, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, think tank experts, and other dignitaries will gather at Sunnylands Center for the two-day Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue.

Along with the Center & Gardens closure, tours of the Annenberg home will not be available from May 13 through May 19. Sunnylands will reopen its gates at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, for the outdoor screening of the movie East Side Sushi.

Regular operating hours will resume on Saturday, May 20.

Sunnylands will remain open through Sunday, June 4, before closing for its annual summer hiatus. It reopens for a new season on Wednesday, Sept. 13.