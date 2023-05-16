DAP Health offers free testing to White Party-goers

After White Party Palm Springs last weekend, attendees can get STI testing and treatment at DAP Health. The free clinic is open Monday to Wednesday this week, providing walk-in services to anyone who wants to get tested.

"With no appointment necessary, everyone is welcome," stated the post by DAP Health. The health provider aims to promote responsible partying and provide peace of mind to the attendees. The clinic's doors will be open between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. throughout the three-day period.

Recognizing the potential risks associated with a weekend of partying, including pool activities and potential hookups, DAP Health is encouraging everyone who attended the White Party to take advantage of free testing even treatment if necessary.