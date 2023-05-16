Police still looking for person of interest in Palm Desert homicide investigation

The investigation is ongoing for Palm Desert resident 57-year-old Sandra Mayor, who was killed last month in Palm Desert, according to Mayor's daughter Brittany. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department named Mayor's husband, 53-year-old Thomas Daniels, a person of interest.

Thomas Daniels

Brittany told News Channel 3 that police still have not found Daniels. News Channel 3 has reached out to the Sheriff's Department to find out the latest in the investigation.

On April 5, the Sheriff's Department responded to a home in Palm Desert off Wisconsin Avenue just after 9:00 a.m. to check on the welfare of a resident after she did not arrive to work earlier in the morning. When deputies arrived, they found Sandra Mayor dead with traumatic injuries.

Investigators from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station and the Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Sandra owned the pet grooming business in El Paseo called Supermutts. A GoFundMe was started for Sandra following her death. The fundraising page was created to help support Sandra's family and the business her daughter has since taken over.

The fundraising page says in part, "[Sandra] was a mother, grandmother, small business owner, and everyone's friend. Sandy had a way of making everyone she came in contact with feel truly seen. She held space for whomever she was with and loved wholeheartedly and without hesitation. Sandy never gave up on anyone. Now it is our turn to show up for her. She leaves behind a family and business that are going to need our help."

