Cpl. Hunter Lopez Scholarship, other awards to be presented to local JROTC cadets in Indio

The Palm Springs Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will be holding their annual Awards Ceremony today at the Elks Lodge in Indio.

Herman and Alicia Lopez, the parents of fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, will be present to award “The Cpl. Hunter Lopez Scholarship" in the amount of $2,500. Several other awards and scholarships will be presented to local JROTC cadets from Desert Hot Springs High School, Cathedral City High School, and La Quinta High School.

Last year, News Channel 3 reported on the ceremony, which marked the first time the Lopez scholarship was awarded.

Lopez was one of 13 U.S. Servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack during evacuations at an Afghanistan airport in August 2021. Lopez, 22, was a Coachella Valley native who graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017.

If you would like to learn more about Hunter Lopez's story, watch our exclusive interview with his parents, Herman and Alicia Lopez.

A scholarship fund has now been established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

His family also created the "Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.

The foundation has already sponsored two service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. tonight for more on today's award ceremony.