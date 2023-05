A spokeswoman for Cal Fire said crews were battling a 150 acre brush fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Thermal.

It was reported after 4:15 p.m. off Johnson Street near 59th Avenue.

As of 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire said there was no containment.

A spokesperson with CHP said there was a hard closure happening at 81st and Lincoln off Highway 86.

