Man arrested for lewd acts with a minor in La Quinta

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for lewd acts with a 12-year-old juvenile in La Quinta.

The arrest of the 25-year-old man from Corona happened Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. near Avenue 50. Thermal Sheriff's Station deputies responded to the scene with reports that the juvenile left the location with an adult male.

According to the Sheriff's Department, school employees provided deputies with the suspect's license plates.

While searching the area, the suspect's vehicle was found going back to the location. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the juvenile was returned to her parents.

The investigation determined the juvenile was communicating with the suspect via social media. The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

A firearm was found and seized during a search of the suspect's car. The suspect was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center for lewd acts with a minor, contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The Thermal Station Special Investigations Unit is asking anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Bugarin at (760) 863-2585. Call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-7867 if you wish to remain anonymous.