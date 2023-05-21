Rancho Mirage motorcyclist killed in crash

The CHP was investigating a deadly crash Sunday morning that left a Rancho Mirage man dead near Palm Springs.

It was reported before 5:00 a.m. on N. Indian Canyon Drive, just south of 14th Avenue.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was rear ended by a Toyota Corolla, causing the Rancho Mirage man to be ejected. CHP said the motorcyclist was then hit by a Honda Civic. The man, 22, reportedly died at the scene.

Investigators said no one else was injured in the incident.

The roadway was closed during the investigation but later reopened to traffic about 3 and a half hours later.

