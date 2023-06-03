Skip to Content
Deputies cite four juveniles for trespassing at Yucca Valley High School

Four kids are accused of trespassing onto school grounds at Yucca Valley High School

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies said they were called onto the campus Thursday afternoon for an unrelated incident. While at the school, deputies said they saw the four juveniles trespassing at the bus drop-off area.

That's when the four boys apparently tried to flee, but deputies were able to catch and cite the kids.  The boys were then released to their parents.

