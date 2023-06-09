Firebirds fever is taking over the valley

Have you caught it yet? Hockey fans across the valley are getting a serious case of Firebird fever as the team is one step closer to becoming champions.

For Annetta Dryer, it was love at first puck drop.

"I have a crush on all of them," said Dryer. "I'd holler, 'Joey! Joey!' And he's really cute too. I saw him on tv."

Firebird merchandise is flying off the shelves at the store in El Paseo. The Firebird frenzy is taking the valley by storm.

"I want it. I want it all, and I want it now," said Dryer.

Jerseys, blankets, scarves, and stuffed Fuegos are all sold out. Store worker Ruth Rimada has seen the number of fans grow these past few weeks.

"I have seen when they bring the shirts, and it's like Disneyland. It's been chaotic," said Rimada.

Store officials said any fans looking for merchandise should call the store ahead of time to check what is in stock. They said the online merchandise store is not updated yet with what is out of stock.

The store's retail keyholder Sherry Chapman said it has been crazy keeping up with the online orders.

"I don't think everybody anticipated this going this far, you know, and how big it was gonna blow up," said Chapman.

The Firebird fever is spreading across the country. Valley residents Phil and Diane Stupi plan to take the grandkids to the playoffs game in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Thursday.

"They gave 110%, and you know, we're giving ours, so I just hope they recognize us out there with our jerseys on," said Phil.

Die-hard fan Marisol Jimenez plans to fly out for the away games too. She's already traveled to all the other playoff games.

"Fire melts chocolate, baby! Let's go," said Jimenez. "I plan on taking stuff to make s'mores in their arena."

And so far, there is no cure for the Firebirds fever.

"I'd say I love you all, and just to watch you skate is enough. But with that hockey stick and that puck... Oh my goodness," said Dryer.