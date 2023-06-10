Banning man arrested, accused of illegal possession of firearms

A man was arrested late Friday night following a domestic violence investigation in Banning.

Investigators said Cabazon Sheriff's Station deputies were called out to a domestic violence call in the 11600 block of Mathews Road in Banning.

The suspect, a 61-year-old Banning man, reportedly assaulted the victim and then took off from the scene.

Deputies arrived and said they found several firearms and ammunition belonging to the suspect.

As deputies investigated, they said the Banning man returned to the location by car but refused to exit his vehicle when instructed by authorities.

Following some negotiating, the suspect is said to have complied and then he was taken into custody.

Investigators said the man had previously been convicted of domestic violence, which prevented him from possessing any firearms.

He was booked at the jail in Banning on domestic violence and other charges, held on $50,000 bail.