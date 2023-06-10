Firebirds to take on Bears in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are looking for another win against the Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Finals. The Firebirds lead 1-0 in the best-of-seven-game series.

Game 2 is on Saturday at Acrisure Arena. You'll be able to watch the game live starting at 6:30 p.m. on the CW.

It was a strong introduction to the Finals after the Firebirds beat the Bears 5-0 Thursday in Game 1.

