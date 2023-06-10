Firebirds to take on Bears in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are looking for another win against the Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Finals. The Firebirds lead 1-0 in the best-of-seven-game series.
GAME 2 LET'S GOOO🔥— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 10, 2023
tickets going fast! https://t.co/vjh5SApCar pic.twitter.com/u3rzeU4Auk
Game 2 is on Saturday at Acrisure Arena. You'll be able to watch the game live starting at 6:30 p.m. on the CW.
"Being up 2-0 is a lot different than a 1-1 series." @Firebirds 🎙 🍿— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 10, 2023
-Joey Daccord @JDac35
-Kole Lind
-HC Dan Bylsma
Game 2️⃣ of the Calder Cup Finals tonight! Join us outside @AcrisureArena for pre-game fun at 6/630!🔥 🏒 @KESQ @KelleyMoody_ @MarianKESQ @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/EtoD4TCwIM
Check Out Our Firebirds Section for Full Coverage
It was a strong introduction to the Finals after the Firebirds beat the Bears 5-0 Thursday in Game 1.
Related: Firebirds blow out Bears 5-0 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals
Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage of the Calder Cup Finals.