Firebirds to take on Bears in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals

today at 5:27 PM
Published 5:26 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are looking for another win against the Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Finals. The Firebirds lead 1-0 in the best-of-seven-game series.

Game 2 is on Saturday at Acrisure Arena. You'll be able to watch the game live starting at 6:30 p.m. on the CW.

It was a strong introduction to the Finals after the Firebirds beat the Bears 5-0 Thursday in Game 1.

https://youtu.be/fjW4a-MiS_s

Related: Firebirds blow out Bears 5-0 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals

Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage of the Calder Cup Finals.

