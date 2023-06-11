Skip to Content
Police recover $40,000 of stolen merchandise after Palm Desert burglary

today at 5:08 PM
Two people are behind bars following a burglary in Palm Desert Friday morning.

Deputies responded to an alarm call off El Paseo near San Pablo Avenue Friday around 4:30 a.m. They determined the place had been burglarized, and they identified two suspects.

They say a 53-year-old Lakewood man broke a window and took off with items valued at around $40,000. The second suspect, a 27-year-old woman from Orange, reportedly was the getaway driver.

The two were found near Anza, and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

