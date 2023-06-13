‘Behind the Badge’: Emotional Palm Springs Police video shows officer’s personal homelessness story

Palm Springs Police Department launched Tuesday a video series titled "Behind the Badge," aimed at showcasing the personal experiences and stories of its officers.

Produced by Tamara Wadkins, PSPD's media relations public information officer, these videos offer viewers an inside look into the lives of police officers beyond their professional duties.

The first video, released Tuesday, features Sgt. Jon Cabrera, who has a deeply personal connection to the issues of homelessness and addiction. The veteran officer frequently encounters homelessness in the city of Palm Springs, while his daughter also struggles with it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S44_jwe_RUc

In the 6.5-minute clip, Cabrera opens up about his daughter's battle with addiction and her descent into homelessness. "She's homeless in southwestern Riverside County. She's graduated to heroin use, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Things did get progressively worse," Cabrera said in the video.

His daughter's situation has profoundly impacted his perspective on the homeless individuals he encounters on a daily basis.

"I just saw them as dope fiends and addicts and whatever you want to call them. And now I see my daughter's face in every one of them because, no matter who they are, they were someone's child, someone's husband, wife, brother, sister, aunt, uncle. They've all got a story," Cabrera said.

Do yourself a favor and listen to this interview. Cop. Dad. Drug addicted daughter. Homeless. https://t.co/v58vXTsIWQ — Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) June 13, 2023

The veteran officer hopes that sharing his story will make a difference and help others in similar situations. He said he hasn't given up hope on his daughter.

"I hope that one day she finds her way back. She has a lot of people that love her," Cabrera said. "When she's ready to make that change and she's had enough, I'm going to be here."

The department expects Behind the Badge to continue eventually as a monthly series. Part 2 of Sgt. Cabrera's story will be included in the next installment.