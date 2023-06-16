Pride flag tampering caught on camera: Indio business takes a stand against hate

Police are investigating after a customer tampered with a pride flag at an Indio shipping store.

Absolutely Postal, located on Fred Waring Drive and Jefferson Street, was targeted earlier this week when a customer was caught on surveillance footage folding the flag in half. The pride flag, which is prominently displayed at the front of the business, is intended to convey the inclusive message, "Everyone is welcome here."

The pride flag was folded over to hide its inclusive message.

The incident has sparked outrage among employees, who are determined to send a strong message that hate will not be tolerated.

"We feel that everyone is welcome here. We want to make sure that everyone feels that way," said Rebecca Mata, a manager at Absolutely Postal. Mata, along with manager Mike Pool, say the act of vandalism happened Wednesday. They discovered it only after closing time and spent hours reviewing the surveillance footage to identify the culprit.

Indio Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them.

On the security footage, a man and woman are seen entering the store together. As the woman spoke with an employee at the counter, the unidentified man made his way back to the pride flag, removing the thumbtacks and folding it in half to conceal its message.

Cameras are clearly everywhere throughout the store along with a large video monitor at the checkout counter. The man's brazen act despite such measures say it demonstrates a clear intent.

"Just shows the mentality of him, that he's comfortable doing this," Pool said. "He's done it this time, maybe he'll do it again."

They filed a police report and Indio Police Department is investigating whether a crime was committed. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Indio Police.

"Vandalism, hate whatever it might be. It's something that's should not be tolerated," said spokesperson Ben Guitron.

Mata and Pool have taken to social media to share their story and encourage others to challenge acts of hatred and discrimination. "I hope that people know that they have allies and that they have people that are going to stand up for them and call out hate when there is blatant hate," Mata stated firmly.

Their message is clear: at Absolutely Postal, everyone is welcome, but bigotry is not.