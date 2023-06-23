Fourth of July: Which valley cities allow safe and sane fireworks?

Fourth of July celebrations are in the works across the Coachella Valley. However, only three valley cities allow safe and sane fireworks: Indio, Coachella, and Desert Hot Springs.

If a firework does not have the safe and sane label pictured below, it is considered illegal in California.

According to CAL FIRE, California has zero tolerance for selling and using illegal fireworks. Illegal fireworks include:

Sky rockets

Bottle rockets

Roman candles

Aerial shells

Firecrackers

Other fireworks that explode go into the air or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner

Indio Police Department is already responding to reports of illegal fireworks.

"A lot of the illegal fireworks have come from other states that permit them, and they so, and they're not allowed anywhere in California unless it's a structured permit like a fireworks display," said IPD administrative officer Benjamin Guitron. "If we catch illegal fireworks, we will investigate, but we'll also be calling the State Fire Marshal's Office."

Guitron said that even legal fireworks can cause injuries and pose fire threats, so it's important to be careful.

CAL FIRE offers the following safety tips: