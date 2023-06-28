Changes made to proposed La Quinta apartments based on community comments

A nearly 250-unit apartment complex is proposed to be built at the corner of Washington and Avenue 50 in La Quinta. Changes to the 14-acre complex were made after dozens of residents shared concerns about the project.

View on Avenue 50 looking towards Washington Street intersection.

The changes were presented at La Quinta's Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Some changes include:

Changed the Project name to “La Quinta Village Apartments” previously “Troutdale Village”

The total unit count has been reduced from 284 units to 252 units 178 market-rate units and 74 moderate-income units will be provided Previously 214 market-rate units and 70 moderate-income units were proposed

The architectural style changed from modern contemporary to contemporary Mediterranean

Reduced the height and stories of four out of the 10 buildings

The Planning Commission did approve recommending to the City Council the Environmental Document for the development.

Project site

However, the Planning Commission did not approve recommending to the City Council the General Plan Amendment or the Specific Plan or Site Development Permit.

The City Council will meet on July 18th.