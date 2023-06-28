‘Safe and Sane’ firework sales begin in the Coachella Valley, Cal Fire issues safety reminder

Beginning today at noon, sales of 'Safe and Sane' Fireworks started in many communities across California, including in Indio, Coachella, and Desert Hot Springs, which are the only valley cities where legal fireworks are permitted.

California law allows the sale of certain fireworks by permitted dealers from June 28 through July 6, however, cities have individual rules that apply.

The use of fireworks by the public in Indio is only allowed during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. during the above-mentioned dates. In Desert Hot Springs

it is unlawful to discharge fireworks within the City prior to 12:00 p.m. on June 28th and after midnight on July 4th. In Coachella , the sale of 'Safe and Sane' fireworks is not allowed before noon on June 28 and after noon on July 5.

If a firework does not have the 'Safe and Sane' label pictured below, it is considered illegal in California. Illegal fireworks include Skyrockets, Bottle rockets, Roman candles, Aerial shells, and Firecrackers.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is reminding everyone to do their part to have a safe holiday and help prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks.

Since 2013, in the State of California, there have been over 20,000 acres burned with fireworks being the ignition source and a total of $59.3 million in property loss, with $25.7 million of that total occurring in 2022 alone, according to Cal Fire.

"Our Arson and Bomb Investigators and Law Enforcement Officers have been busy assisting with numerous illegal fireworks enforcement operations, and members of the Arson and Bomb Unit have successfully seized over 245,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from all over California since July 2022,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant.

Anyone caught illegally using, selling, or transporting fireworks could be fined up to $50,000, and face jail time for up to one year.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. tonight for more on the story.