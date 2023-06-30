Skip to Content
What to know if you’re traveling during busy 4th of July Weekend

The long holiday weekend is expected to see millions of travelers in the skies or on the roads.

AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday.

IN THE SKIES

More than 2.8 million travelers are expected to pass through airport security checkpoints on Friday, a single-day record, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

However, thousands have been left stranded or waiting for delayed flights this week.

At the Palm Springs International Airport, two Southwest flights have been delayed (one arriving and one departing).

Tips from experts to avoid travel woes:

  • Fly early in the day. This is generally when airlines experience the fewest disruptions; if there is one, passengers would likely have ample flight alternatives during the remainder of the day, depending on the route and carrier.
  • Try to avoid a connecting flight. Taking two flights instead of one doubles your odds of a disruption.  
  • Choose an airline with multiple flights per day to your location, if possible. If a disruption occurs, there are more chances to get on another flight.  
  • Check if your credit card offers a payout for flight delays and cancellations. If it does, and you purchased your travel with that card, you may be entitled to certain benefits.

ON THE ROADS

This July 4th weekend is expected to set a new record for the number of Americans traveling by car for the holiday. AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019. 

AAA says best times to hit the roads are early morning or evenings:

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car
DateWorst Travel TimeBest Travel Time
Thu, June 294:00 – 6:00 PMBefore 12:00 PM
Fri, June 3010:00 AM – 5:00 PMBefore 10:00 AM, After 6:00 PM
Sat, July 11:00 PMBefore 12:00 PM
Sun, July 2Minimal Traffic Impact Expected
Mon, July 3Minimal Traffic Impact Expected
Tue, July 412:00 – 3:00 PMBefore 11:00 AM, After 6:00 PM
Wed, July 53:00 – 6:00 PMBefore 2:00 PM

