Report illegal fireworks: Riverside County Sheriff’s provides fireworks reporting form

You can report illegal firework use on the Riverside County Sheriff's Department website.

Breaking the law on fireworks could result in fines or even jail time.

The department advises against dialing 9-1-1 to report fireworks because it may take away from genuine emergencies.

Safe and Sane' Fireworks started Wednesday in many communities across California, including in Indio, Coachella, and Desert Hot Springs, which are the only valley cities where legal fireworks are permitted.

California law allows the sale of certain fireworks by permitted dealers from June 28 through July 6. However, cities have individual rules that apply.

The use of fireworks by the public in Indio is only allowed during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. during the dates mentioned above. In Desert Hot Springs

If a firework does not have the 'Safe and Sane' label pictured below, it is considered illegal in California. Illegal fireworks include Skyrockets, Bottle rockets, Roman candles, Aerial shells, and Firecrackers.