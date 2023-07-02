Heading outside? What warning signs of heat-related illness you should know

Hot weather can be dangerous and even deadly. Precautions must be taken to ensure health and safety during the summer months.

A person suffering from the heat may not realize it. Be aware of the warning signs of heat-related illness. According to the Inland SoCal United Way, the symptoms include:

Heat cramps: Painful muscle contractions, usually in the hamstring muscles.

Heat exhaustion: Dizziness, fatigue, headache, rapid/weak pulse, pale or clammy skin.

Heatstroke: Hot/dry/flushed skin, high body temperature, rapid heartbeat, and confusion.



Prevention Tips:

Drink plenty of water. Carry a bottle with you when you are away from home.

Wear loose-fitting cotton clothing and hats with wide brims, and carry an umbrella.

Check with your doctor. Heat may affect your reaction to certain medications.

Keep electric lights low or off, shades drawn, blinds closed, and limit oven use.

Stay in well-ventilated areas. Circulation of air helps you keep cool.

Open a window or turn on a fan or air conditioner.

Have a friend check up on you at different times of the day when it is very hot.

Eat light meals and avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Plan ahead so your outside activities are during the coolest part of the day.

Avoid unnecessary activity and being in direct sunlight or a hot environment.

Take your time. Do not run around in a hurry.

Never wait in a car or leave people or pets in a car.

Remember, excessive heat exposure can result in illness or death.

Heat Safety Tips For Pets:

Pets are also vulnerable to high temperatures but cannot voice their distress. Some signs of heat distress in pets include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive thirst, and vomiting.

United Way provides these steps to help prevent a heat emergency:

Leave pets with extra water.

Bring pets inside during periods of extreme heat.

Ensure pets have plenty of shade if kept outside. Remember, the shade pets have in the morning will either change or diminish as the sun moves throughout the day and may not protect them.

Don’t force animals to exercise when it is hot and humid—exercise pets early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are cooler.

Do not let pets stand on sidewalks or hot asphalt to avoid burning their paws.

Never leave pets in a parked vehicle.

To find an air-conditioned Cooling Center open to the public, dial the United Way’s toll-free resource telephone line at 2-1-1 or visit inlandsocaluw.org.