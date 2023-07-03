Hundreds gather for fun, food & fireworks at Spotlight 29’s Independence Day celebration

The heat did not stop hundreds of people from kicking. off Independence Day celebrations at Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday.

“I just like listening to the music. I like, you know, spending time with family. I just like getting out,” said Indio resident Janet Tapia.

It’s the 3rd year for this 4th of July party at Coachella Crossroads.

“We're gonna continue on. It's just gonna get bigger and bigger and bigger, because it's Chairman's way of saying thank you to the community," said Jose Garcia, Vice President of Marketing for Spotlight 29 Casino.

For some families, it was s their first time making memories at Monday's celebration.

"It's our first time really celebrating with her, so it's been fun experiencing everything and showing her what 4th of July is," said Indio resident Mykila Perez.

"It's nice that they have things for all of us to do now. There's not a whole lot going on here in the desert so it's nice," Indio resident Claudia Lopez added.

People got to choose from 15 different food trucks, with everything from savory quesadillas to refreshing agua frescas and tasty birria tacos.

“Food and live music. I love trying all the new food trucks and all that fun stuff," said Cathedral City resident Shyann Harper.

While waiting for the sun to set, kids enjoyed games, face painting and balloon animals.

While others relaxed on the lawn and enjoyed live music from Country artist Blane Howard.

All while people waited for the big fireworks spectacular!

“Every 4th of July we go out to find where the fireworks will be... so we just chase them," said Harper.

