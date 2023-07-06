68 people killed in crashes on state highways over Fourth of July weekend

California Highway Patrol reported 68 people were killed in crashes throughout the state during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. CHP said nearly half of the total people who died were not wearing a seatbelt.

CHP conducted a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) over the weekend through the holiday. That's when all available uniformed members of the department are on patrol to help prevent unsafe driving and take enforcement action when needed.

Officers during the Independence Day holiday weekend issued more than 9,700 speed citations and made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence, which is an average of one DUI arrest every five minutes.

“The results of this MEP are concerning and reinforce the need for responsible behavior behind the wheel,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “All of these deaths were preventable, and the loved ones they leave behind will be forever impacted. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, and these statistics show us how much work there is still to be done. The CHP is committed to making California’s roadways safer for all who use them.”

CHP's next MEP is set for Labor Day weekend.