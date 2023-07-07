Developers, local advocates weigh in on Thermal Ranch proposal

The proposed new site for the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal is being considered by Riverside County officials.

Located at the intersection of Avenue 62 and Harrison Street in Thermal, the 619 acre plot of land could become the new home for the Desert International Horse Park.

“We look to expand and add a housing component. A new facility that can handle a little more growth and be a little bit safer for all the horses," said developer Jeremy Smith.

The 'Thermal Ranch' is located just a couple of miles down the road from the horse park’s current location. It is 30% larger to accommodate the growing equestrian sport.

"A community around an equestrian center," Smith said. "We need grocery stores, anything like that. And then we're putting in a hotel out there. And different housing options everywhere from townhomes all the way up to estate homes, just to get a variety for all the people because there's so many people that come to the horse show and stay for an extended period of time."

With these additions, Smith believes can reel in even more business and money to this area.

“The Horse Park has a direct economic impact of about $260 million to the local economy, which is a huge draw and is spread out over a six month period," Smith added. "Just on our own, we spend about $36 million a year in the local economy."

Those who are against this project, by building here it’ll take a toll on already limited resources in this area.

“Air pollution, access to water, overuse of resources, and gentrification," said Lupita Lua, who is a policy advocate for Leadership Council. "It's also gonna divide communities even further, because this development is not gonna include any affordable housing for residents.”

Lua tells us she’s concerned about how it will impact the residents who already live in this area.

"All the other issues that we already have here that are not being addressed," Lua explained. "And this is just like adding something else on top of everything else that community is dealing with.”

She understands the economic impact it could make, but say it’s much more than that.

“We are more than labor. We're not just labor. We have other basic needs that are not being met, that people don't even consider," Lua said.

On Monday, the County’s Planning Department will be discussing the Thermal Ranch's Environmental Impact Report.