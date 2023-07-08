Suspect arrested, another at large following stolen vehicle pursuit

California Highway Patrol confirmed one suspect was arrested, and another is still at large after a stolen vehicle pursuit on the I-10 Saturday evening.

Officials said the incident began as a pursuit out of the San Gorgonio area. The pursuit stretched down the I-10 freeway and ended in Thousand Palms.

According to CHP, the suspect vehicle was spotted on eastbound I-10 near 22nd Street just after 7 p.m. Officers attempted to stop the driver for speed. There was a male driver with a female passenger inside.

The suspect vehicle didn't stop and led a chase that reached speeds over 130 mph. According to officials, the car exited at Hargrave near the Haugen Lehmann exit. CHP said the vehicle went the wrong way on the freeway, where officers lost the car.

The vehicle exited the freeway in the Thousand Palms area, and the pursuit ended in Thousand Palms. News Channel 3 crews on the scene confirmed a heavy police presence in the Tri Palm Estates community.

The female suspect was found and detained. Officials are still looking for the male suspect.

The vehicle was a stolen Audi SUV with plates that were also stolen.

There is no word on any injuries.

