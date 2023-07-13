Villagefest vendors keep business going despite extreme heat

Despite the extreme heat on Thursday, vendors still set up shop for Villagefest.

Dozens of vendors and people were ready for a hot night.

“People of all walks of life. We’ve got families, couples, you have tourists, locals, like everyone," said Ian Santos, owner of Los Angeleaves.

It's Santos' first summer selling at the street fair, not even this heat could deter him from selling his plants.

Los Angeleaves

“Well, being a full time resident I feel it’s important for people to know the city doesn’t sleep when the tourists are away. We’re still a functioning city, things have to get done," Santos said.

People braved the triple digit heat. Many of them built an appetite as they strolled down Palm Canyon Drive.

At Julian Food and Pitas, they’re no stranger to the heat.

“Days like this, we have a lot of fans and we try to keep cool. We have one of our handy dandy handkerchiefs that we soak in ice water," said Amir Ailabouni.

Rain or shine or in 110 degree weather, Ailabouni and his dad have been serving shawarma, gyros and falafels at Villagefest for decades.

Julian Food and Pitas

“We have been here for 30 years so we have never closed down. If we’re not here, something happened," he said.

It's family business that he’s been a part of since he was 10 years old. Now 20 years later, he says being by his dad’s side and serving the community makes working in the heat worth it.

“It’s hanging out with my dad and family. It’s one of the things I remember growing up. So being here and serving the community. People come in and it’s the same faces over and over. We’ve seen their kids grow up so it’s nice handing off to the next generation," Ailabouni said.

Villagefest happens every Thursday from 7pm to 10pm in Downtown Palm Springs.

If you are planning on coming out this summer, be sure to drink plenty of water and find shade when you can.