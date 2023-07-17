Get a ‘Taste of Summer’ in Rancho Mirage while supporting local restaurants, nonprofits
It’s your chance to eat for a good cause all month long in in Rancho Mirage!
Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back with an opportunity to help local non-profits raise money and support restaurants in the area.
It's being held from July 17 to August 13.
To participate you can purchase a $10 wristband from any of the 25 non-profits participating.
“This is one of those events where you will go to your favorites, but you'll also try some new culinary delights right here in Rancho Mirage," said Katie Stice, CEO and President of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.
Stice tells us it’s your opportunity to try something new, while having fun.
“People take our passport and they just kind of check things off down the list," she said.
It’s a turnout Stice hasn’t seen since 2019.
With 25 restaurants and nearly 40 local nonprofits taking part, the $10 you spend to access those summer deals goes back to the local community.
“The pandemic really hurt those two industries tremendously. So to have the community come out and rally in support and, and donate and participate and get excited about the community, that's kind of where everybody wins," Stice said.
The event is benefiting businesses like the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at The River.
“Time flies when you're making caramel," Andrew Cabral said. "It’s really a small family. And that's why I've decided to stick around, it's hard to leave.”
It’s where Cabral has spent the last 14 years crafting caramel apples of all types.
Over the years, he’s seen firsthand how the Taste of Summer brings in business.
“There's always a spike because people that don't know about the apples, they find out their friends talk about it and people are going to talk about caramel apples. And then we just get flooded. It's fun!"
He says because of this event, these sweet deals that get people to stick around.
“The climate that happens during the summer. We're all trying to stay indoors and not sweat too much. We kind of forget that there's a lot of fun things to do out here in the Valley," he said. "And it's a good way to remind people that hey, you know we got air conditioning and you don't have to die in the heat but still get to live life you know."
Click here for your Taste of Summer passport.
Nonprofit Participants Selling Wristbands
You may purchase your wristband directly from your
nonprofit charity of choice!
