Invasive mosquito treatment underway in Palm Springs

today at 9:10 PM
Published 5:11 PM

Invasive mosquito treatments have started in Palm Springs. The first treatment happened Saturday morning.

During the treatment, a low-flying helicopter releases the mosquito product. The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District said the intention is to prevent local transmission of mosquito-borne diseases.

The affected area is between Racquet Club, Sunrise Way, Alejo Road, and the San Jacinto Mountains. The treatments are scheduled each Saturday through August 26th from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. And then every other Saturday after that through September 23.

KESQ News Team

