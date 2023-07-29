Skip to Content
Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians donates school supplies to Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

CVRM
today at 8:48 PM
The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla donated to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.

The tribe donated nearly 500 articles of school supplies to the organization. Some items included backpacks and calculators.

CVRM serves locals experiencing homelessness, hunger, and other life challenges. This year, its goal is to hand out 2,500 backpacks to kindergarten through 12th grade students.

The next backpack giveaway is set for August 5 at 7 a.m. CVRM at 47470 Van Buren St. in Indio.

Here is how you can help:

For a List of Drop-off Locations, click HERE

Purchase supplies from the shopping list and drop them off at the Mission before 4 p.m on August 3. To print a list of supplies, click HERE

Click HERE, and CVRM will buy and fill a backpack for you.

KESQ News Team

