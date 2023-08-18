Splash House to continue as planned despite major storm

Thousands of visitors will be pouring into the valley this weekend for Spalsh House as the valley prepares for heavy rains and possible flooding.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the region by the National Hurricane Center, which means we can expect winds of 39 m.p.h. to 57 m.p.h. as the storm moves through.

Related: First Alert Weather Alert as Hilary takes aim for California

Splash House released the following statement on its Instagram Thursday night:

"We're sure you've heard, but we have some rare weather moving in this weekend. Rest assured, were looking forward to welcoming you out - rain or shine. As we continue to monitor the developing forecast alongside local public safety agencies, we will update you along the way. We know a little moisture doesn't deter you - we've seen you getting down in the pools year after year - and we salute your spirit. It's that energy that keeps us going and what already has us thinking through back up plans to give you the party you deserve, just in case. While we had hoped the classic desert sunshine would have RSVPD to our final 2023 weekend of splash, we're determined to keep the celebrations going. Stay informed with us and download the splash house app for real-time updates. Be sure to turn on your notifications for the quickest news from our team." - Splash House

Palm Springs city officials told News Channel 3 they have been talking to Goldenvoice, which puts on Splash House. The city's emergency manager, Danny DeSelms, said people should expect more traffic with more visitors in town and likely road closures due to flooding.

"As those washes fill, there's really only one way in and one way out of the city, and that's [Highway 111. So just anticipate traffic and drive safely," said DeSelms. "Be safe and be respectful of other drivers out there because everybody's going to be frustrated at the same time."

https://youtu.be/9KXPLZXzTP8

The city is already preparing for multiple inches of rain and flash flooding. On Thursday, some road closure barricades were pre-staged near the washes that usually flood at North Indian Canyon and Gene Autry.