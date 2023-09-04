Watch: PA officials update hunt for escaped prisoner, saying ‘deadly force is authorized’

Watch: Officials from Chester County, Pennsylvania law enforcement and Pennsylvania State Police are joined by representatives of the U.S. Marshals Service to provide an update on a search for a convicted killer who escaped custody this weekend. Watch in the player below.

The manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante is continuing now.

Philadelphia (CNN) — An inmate convicted of murder escaped a prison in Pennsylvania’s Chester County on Thursday morning, according to local officials.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said. The district attorney, Deb Ryan, described Cavalcante as “an extremely dangerous man.”

Cavalcante was last seen at around 9:40 a.m. walking along a nearby road in Pocopson Township, wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers. The prison is about 30 miles west of Philadelphia.