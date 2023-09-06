What is Valley Fever? A look into its local impact after rainy days

A fungal infection called ‘Valley Fever' could be of concern here in the Coachella Valley, especially after recent rainy days.

"Sometimes after a rains, you will see an increase in Valley Fever, infections, primarily in patients who are outside doing things in the dust or the desert," said Dr. Vincent Devlin, who is an Allergist Immunologist with Eisenhower Medical Center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Valley fever, also called coccidioidomycosis, is an infection caused by the fungus Coccidioides. The fungus is known to live in the soil in the southwestern United States and parts of Mexico and Central and South America.

People can get Valley fever by breathing in the microscopic fungal spores from the air, although most people who breathe in the spores don’t get sick. Usually, people who get sick with Valley fever will get better on their own within weeks to months, but some people will need antifungal medication.

