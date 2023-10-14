‘Pride on the Page’ event set to return to Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation was set to host its 2nd Annual Pride on the Page Book Festival on Saturday.

Organizers said the event would host ten panels of LGBTQ+ and affirming authors and allies for book discussions.

Attendees were asked to register for the FREE event on Eventbrite. Registrants were to receive a special gift at check-in on the day of the event.

www.prideonthepage.org

The event was set to take place at the Palm Springs Cultural Center from 10:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.