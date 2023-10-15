PSPD detectives locate revolver and spent casings inside vehicle, man arrested

Investigators with the Palm Springs Police Department announced on Saturday that a man was arrested and faced several gun-related charges.

The arrest stemmed from reports of shots heard in the area Avenida Palmera and Via Soledad around 10:40 p.m. on Friday.

Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) detectives reportedly located and checked a vehicle with a female driver and a male passenger inside.

Investigators said detectives spotted a revolver and spent casings inside the vehicle.

The man was arrested on gun-related charges.

