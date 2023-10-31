Skip to Content
Crews extinguish early morning fire at vacant building in Palm Springs

KESQ News Team
Published 10:32 AM

A fire broke out inside an empty commercial building along the 1700 block of E Palm Canyon Drive. It was first reported just after 5:00 A.M. within a two-story structure behind the Ralphs supermarket.

Crews with the Palm Springs Fire Department made quick work of the fire, keeping the flames contained to the main unit of the building. Officials say four surrounding units were heavily damaged by smoke. Firefighters remained on scene for two hours to mop up.

So far, no injuries were reported. Investigators are now looking into what caused the fire.

