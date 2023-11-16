PSIFF announces Emma Stone to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress

We are counting down to the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards!

On Thursday, event organizers announced actress Emma Stone was the recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress.

This honor was made for Stone's role in Searchlight Pictures' Poor Things, which is set to be released December 8, 2023.

Festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chando released a statement, which said in part, “Emma Stone continues to exert influence as one of the most important actresses of this generation, whose performances are always exceptional no matter the role. In her latest film Poor Things, Emma delivers a burning intensity and character bound for liberation.”

The Film Awards is set for January 4 at the Palm Springs Convention Center; the festival runs through January 15, 2024.