Pearl Harbor remembrance at Palm Springs Air Museum

82 years ago, the U.S. Armed Forces were attacked in Pearl Harbor.

The surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service killed 2,403 service members and civilians. 1,178 people were wounded.

On Thursday morning at the Palm Springs Air Museum, community members gathered in remembrance of the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the men and women who devoted their lives to our country.

