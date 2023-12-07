Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pearl Harbor remembrance at Palm Springs Air Museum

By
New
Published 11:59 AM

82 years ago, the U.S. Armed Forces were attacked in Pearl Harbor. 

The surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service killed 2,403 service members and civilians. 1,178 people were wounded. 

On Thursday morning at the Palm Springs Air Museum, community members gathered in remembrance of the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the men and women who devoted their lives to our country. 

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 to hear from  Air Museum volunteers about the day of infamy.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content